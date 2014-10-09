Ghana's mobile voice subscription soars, Vodafone customers drop

Posted on Thursday, 09 October 2014 12:18

By Dasmani Laary

Subscriber numbers for Vodafone Ghana fell in the period ending August 2014, but Ghana's mobile voice subscription climbed marginally by 162,251.

The total mobile voice subscriptions in the West African nation increased from 29,369,237 at the end of July 2014 to 29,531,488 as at the end of August 2014, while total data subscriptions perched at 14,615,048.

Vodafone recorded one of its worst declines ever, losing about 387,600 data subscribers in the month of August after suffering nearly 88,000 subscribers drop in July, National Communication Authority (NCA) in its monthly data market share report.

Between May and June Vodafone Ghana lost some 54,414 customers but recovered quickly in July with additional 71,363, but it lost again in August, by 60,721.

The company data subscriber base reduced by about 16% with its market share tripping 14.2 per cent from 16.6 per cent putting the Telco's overall number of subscribers at a little below 2.1 million.

Another company, Expresso, which had about 36,000 subscribers at the end of August, lost about 1,100 data subscribers representing a three per cent decline in its subscriber base but managed to maintain its market share at 0.25 per cent.

Glo spearheaded the list of gainers with 86,000 additional subscribers, shooting up its subscriber base by about 17 per cent and raising its market share from 3.4 per cent to 4 per cent.

The company recorded about 590,000 data subscribers at the end of August.

Tigo's data subscriber base increased by about 2.8 per cent after recording about 56,000 additions with its market share soaring to 14.4 per cent measuring about 2.1 million subscribers.

Leading Telco, MTN, trailed closely recording about 53,000 additional subscribers, raising its market share to about 53.1 per cent measuring about 7.8 million subscribers.

Airtel, however, had 37,000 more subscribers representing 1.8 per cent rise in its data subscriber base and pushing its market share to 14.1 per cent representing a little below 2.1 million subscribers.

Mobile Data Penetration in Ghana at the end of August stood at about 55 per cent while the total number of subscription slowed to about 156,000.

Telecommunication companies in Ghana have been carrying out aggressive campaigns, promoting affordable smartphones and data packages, though customers consistently complain of poor services.