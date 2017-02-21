Posted on Tuesday, 21 February 2017 17:34

By Reuters

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo said in his first state of the nation address that the West African nation's economy was in a "bad way".

Restoring macro-economic stability was key to addressing the biggest problem facing the country - creating jobs, especially for young people - Akufo-Addo told parliament in his first major address since being sworn in on January 7.

"I say nothing new or dramatic, when I tell this house that the economy of our country is in a bad way," said Akufo-Addo in a speech frequently interrupted by cheers from lawmakers from the ruling New Patriotic Party and jeering from the opposition National Democratic Congress.

"The debilitating and confidence sapping problem that affects every home. We can argue what the official rate of unemployment is but we can all see the desperation of our young people. They want to work but there are no jobs and some of them are being driven to unacceptable behaviour. We have a veritable time bomb on our hands," he said.

Ghana's economy was one of Africa's most dynamic, but it was hit hard starting in 2014 by a slump in global prices for its gold and oil exports.

A fiscal crisis saw inflation and the deficit rise and the currency fall.

GDP growth for 2016 was estimated at 3.6 percent, the lowest level in some 23 years.

Ghana started a three-year programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in April 2015 that aims to reduce inflation, the deficit and public debt, stabilize the currency and boost growth.

Akufo-Addo has said the deal has failed to meet its objectives.

Akufo-Addo took office last month on pledges to spend the equivalent of $1m a year on development in each of Ghana's 275 parliamentary constituencies, build a dam in every village to ensure reliable water supplies and bring a factory to every district.

Deficit twice as high as expected

In winning a big victory in December over incumbent John Mahama, he also promised to cut taxes.

His plan is to stimulate private sector investment to raise economic growth back into double digits from around 4% last year.

Akufo-Addo may have taken power with ambitious plans to revive once spectacular economic growth, but he has discovered a 1.6 bn US dollar hole in the budget and a deficit twice as high as expected.

Ghana has a vigorous democracy, with voters ready to eject any leader who falls short of expectations. But for a third successive time, the national finances have gone off track before elections, forcing the winner to confront a fiscal crunch.

The new government must reveal in its first budget next month how it intends to restore financial discipline while staying true to Akufo-Addo's election promises to boost growth and fight poverty.