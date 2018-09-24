Posted on Monday, 24 September 2018 14:32

By rEUTERS

Videos uploaded to social media showed Liberian demonstrators marching at a #bringbackourmoney protest on Monday (September 24) in Liberia's capital, Monrovia.

Several shipments of freshly printed Liberian dollars ordered from abroad by the central bank have been unaccounted for since they passed through the country's main ports in November 2017 and August this year, Information Minister Eugene Nagbe said.

Fifteen Liberians, including the son of former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, are banned from leaving the country while the government investigates the whereabouts of $104 million in missing cash, the government said.

Calls for transparency

The hashtag #BringBackOurMoney is trending on social media and a new Hipco song - a Liberian form of hip-hop - called "Bring Our Container Back" is a popular request on local radio.

News of the money's disappearance - with cabinet members giving differing versions of events - sparked outrage in the West African country, with politicians and pressure groups calling for more transparency.

The missing amount is the equivalent of nearly 5 percent of the West African country's GDP.