Liberia's presidential election pits vice-president against ex-footballer

Sat,14Oct2017

Posted on Wednesday, 11 October 2017 09:29

Liberia's presidential election pits vice-president against ex-footballer

By Robert Clarke in Monrovia

rsz sipa ap22115209 000005Liberia is awaiting the results of an election that will form a new government for the next six years.

 The contest pits footballing legend George Weah, running on the Coalition for Democratic Change ticket, against incumbent Vice President Joseph Boakai of the ruling Unity Party.

Charles Walker Brumskine of the Liberty Party, business mogul Benoni Urey of the All Liberian Party, and Alexander Cummings of the Alternative National Congress are other candidates standing in the poll.

The long and winding queues were moving slowly, but Liberians were determined to cast their votes, even after the polls closed.

The large turnout was a loud declaration to maintain 12 years of peace that has settled over the country.

Things were relatively calm as people casted their votes.

At some polling stations, voters were turned away for not appearing on the official register. Logistical problems including electricity outages dogged other polling stations.

The tallying of votes is still underway, as results will begin to be announced today by the National Electoral Commission.



 

