Posted on Friday, 02 November 2018 11:40

By Diane Audrey Ngako

The Ivorian-Lebanese couturier has brought his sumptuous designs and Parisian finesse to Abidjan with a boutique opened in 2017

Who are your favourite African designers?

Kareem Fadika, Loza Maléombho, Lanre da Silva Ajayi, StyleTemple, Taibo Bacar and Mickael Kra.

What job would you do if you weren’t a designer?

I love cooking for people I love, so if I had not been a fashion designer I would have been an excellent chef.

What are you listening to when stuck in traffic?

I listen to gospel and praise music because these songs have a strong impact on my senses.

In what city do you feel most at home?

I feel home in Abidjan.

Where are you hanging out in Abidjan?

I don’t hang out a lot because I’m always working. You can usually find me in my boutique.

What food do you like to cook?

I do a good mafé with lamb and spinach. I can do a nice pepper soup with smoked capitaine fish or some palm-nut sauce.

What are you and your friends discussing over dinner?

We talk about the future, the fashion industry, factories, our social impact, our responsibilities and the customers that abandoned us!

This interview first appeared in the October 2018 print edition of The Africa Report magazine