Posted on Wednesday, 04 July 2018 10:07

By Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday (July 3) after arriving in Nigeria's capital city Abuja as part of a two day working visit to the West African country.

Speaking at a news conference, Macron said security, the fight against Boko Haram and the promotion of the newly formed G5 Sahel initiative were important issues for the future of the region.

Macron also said he hoped France and Nigeria could further strengthen ties between the two country.

The French leader also visited a nightclub founded by legendary Nigerian Afrobeat star Fela Kuti and announced the launch of an initiative called "Seasons of African Cultures 2020."

Emmanuel Macron arrived at the famous venue, the New Afrika Shrine, in the Nigerian city of Lagos, just hours after holding talks with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

During an evening in which classic Fela songs were played alongside contemporary artists, Macron told the audience that France planned to host a series of events on African Culture, "for African artists, by African artists."

Young people encouraged to get involved in politics

The French President also encouraged young people to get involved in politics, saying Fela Kuti had not just been a musician, but also a politician who wanted to change society.

Fela was jailed on dozens of occasions by military rulers in the 1970s and 1980s, including by Buhari during his time as a military leader in the early 80s.

The New Afrika Shrine replaced the famed original venue - created by Fela - which burned down in 1977.

It is managed by the musician's sons Femi and Seun who continue their father's musical and cultural tradition.