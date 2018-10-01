In the north, a deadly protracted Islamist militancy in the form of Boko Haram has been worsened by Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and other regional Islamist groups. In the south, militants in the Niger Delta continue a low-grade insurgency, blending political grievances with criminal activity. In the Middle Belt and beyond, Nigeria’s most deadly conflict in the last 12 months pits farmers against herders whose cattle flee drought and spark conflict. Some 1,800 people have died in the clashes since January, says the International Crisis Group think tank.

But Nigeria also has a history of disrupting its monopolies. Technology and youth are again challenging the status quo. In finance, agriculture, politics and in the streets, a new generation of Nigerians is turning up the pressure on entrenched elites and vested interests.

So how do you break a monopoly? It can be from above with the great fist of the regulator, or from below.

Hunched around a couple of tables looking out over the Lagos suburb of Yaba from the sixth floor, a small team is hatching a plan. It is an animation project: a young girl wakes up, gets dressed. You slowly understand that – far from an innocent T-shirt – she is pulling on a vest laced with explosives. The film then quickly spools back to show what has led her to planning mass murder.

Hand slaps ring out, eyes brim with intensity. The team members bat ideas around as they discuss how to get the rest of the population better attuned to the desperate situations many face in the north-east. Walls sport sheets of paper on which are scrawled ‘Indifference’, ‘Poverty as driver’, ‘Religion’. “I have spent time in the north, in Kano,” says Olaide Olawuwo, an engineer. “The children are so hungry they watch you eat and carry off your plate if you are too slow.”

Poking the slush funds

Femi Longe, the organiser of this hack­athon at the Co-Creation Hub, punctures the euphoria with some penetrating questions that quickly reduce the team to incoherence. “It’s about getting them to focus on the execution and not just the idea,” says Longe. “Better to do this now before they get in front of the judging panel tomorrow and are asked, ‘Which of you can actually animate?’ and they have no reply.”

Longe recalls a similar hackathon that launched the non-governmental organisation BudgIT in 2011. For Oluseun Onigbinde, the founder of BudgIT, shining a light on exactly how the government spends its money and explaining this in plain language to ordinary voters was the way to harness democratic pressure and form a historic counterweight to political monopolies.

Since 2014, BudgIT has been tracking the implementation of every item in the national budget. Parliamentarians get ‘funds for constituency’, but most of the money is used as a slush fund. BudgIT checks whether schools or roads are built as promised and chall­enges lawmakers publicly.

Recent examples include a N41m ($110,000) youth centre designed to empower young people that Muhammad Umar Jega, a lawmaker from Kebbi State, did not ­deliver. BudgIT also reported that ­children were sitting under a tree ­rather than in the N12m classrooms that Senator Sani Mohammed had promised for Niger State.

One senator was so agitated about BudgIT’s questioning that he published the letter he had written to the agency contracted to do the work “asking the agency to account for the funds because BudgIT is on his case,” says Longe, “which is not typical in this part of the world.”

The tech hub of Yaba has been home to much more than just BudgIT, including companies that increase economic competition rather than political pressure. Paystack, a payment platform, moved out of Yaba to Ikeja a few years ago, into Silicon Valley-style offices, complete with a bathtub full of many-coloured soft balls. Whether you jump in a Taxify cab, order a Domino’s pizza or, shortly, pay your toll on the Lekki expressway, that payment is handled by Paystack, which now handles about 15% of online payments in Nigeria.

Democratisation of luck

Paystack is playing an unseen role in Nigeria’s economic life: conferring credibility. “We find that our customers look to Paystack as almost a seal of verification, knowing how thoroughly we take the process,” says Emmanuel Quartey, Paystack’s head of growth.

And with its relentless focus on helping businesses – through an Amazon-style approach to customer service – Paystack has made itself ‘sticky’: attractive to Nigerian companies used to dealing with Nigerian banks, who traditionally only devote time and care to their blue-chip clients.

This idea of helping revitalise an ecosystem starved of opportunities by big business is what Tony Elumelu is referring to when he says that supporting start-ups is about the “democratisation of luck”. Where business barons across every sector take chunks out of consumers with cartel-style pricing, these new fintech upstarts can provide services such as payments and small loans at a more ­competit­ive rate.