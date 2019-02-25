Posted on Monday, 25 February 2019 17:31

By Eromo Egbejule in Lagos





Low turnout may well hamper the challenger party in this election.

The Nigerian presidential elections pitting incumbent Muhammadu Buhari against former vice-president Atiku Abubakar remains close.

What we know so far:

Buhari's All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken 3 states (Ekiti, Osun and Kwara)

Atiku's People Democratic Party (PDP) has taken the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

At the same time were elections for seats in both houses of the federal parliament.

The two most high-profile casualties have been Senate President Bukola Saraki and its Minority Whip, Godswill Akpabio who within the last year, defected from the APC to PDP and PDP to APC respectively, and have now lost their seats. Both men are erstwhile godfathers in their states - Kwara and Akwa Ibom.

The turnout may well be decisive. Sources within the PDP say absolute numbers of votes will be lower this year (especially in south-east and south-south) where card reader failures and violence deterred voters.

“We estimate that turnout may be around 40% (give or take 5-10 percentage points on either side). This looks like it will be down a little on the roughly 44% turnout of 2015. But the growing population means total votes should top the 29m of 2015” - tweets Charlie Robertson of Renaissance Capital

But internal PDP estimates suggest total votes may well be down compared to 2015.

Spin war: The fight over who has won started immediately

"Results have been coming since, they are so overwhelming", Bashir Ahmad, one of the president's personal assistants tweeted. "PMB has been voted by majority".

We look forward to sharing some exciting news in other parts of the country very soon, which will confound all the armchair pundits,” countered Phrank Shuaibu, Atiku's spokesman.

Offline the exchanges were more brutal. The poll was disrupted by violence in several areas.