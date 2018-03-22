Making money, hatching plans
Obi Emelonye - Banking on Nollywood
The film producer and director, who once upon a time was nearly a lawyer, now creates blockbuster Nollywood films that shed stereotypes around quality and make good money in the process. He is best known for Last Flight to Abuja and his hit TV series about bankers, The Calabash.
Segun Adebutu - Refined business
Iyinoluwa Aboyeji is the poster boy for Nigeria's upstart start-up scene. Though many claim the title serial entrepreneur, few wear it well. Not so for Aboyeji, who has already created four companies, one of which, Andela, received a $24m investment from the foundation of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Andela is helping to create the next generation coders. Aboyeji's newest venture, Flutterwave, helps people and companies complete payments across various platforms, including, of course, mobile phones. “The digital economy is the new global economy,” Aboyeji tells investors.
These interviews first appeared in the March 2018 print edition of The Africa Report magazine