Posted on Thursday, 27 September 2018 12:27

By Charles Idem in Lagos

Suleiman talks to The Africa Report about the lessons learned after getting burned by investing in the oil and power sectors, and how the banks plan to study five key sectors to avoid that mistake

For Abubakar Suleiman, chief executive officer of Sterling Bank, and his counterparts in Nigeria’s banking industry, the aftermath of the abrupt fall in the global oil price in late 2014 provided an important lesson. The price slide laid bare the gaps in their assessment of the risks involved in financing players in the country’s energy sector, which, like the global industry, is susceptible to both random and cyclical price shocks. Led by Suleiman, Sterling Bank, a mid-tier Nigerian lender, is now betting on a strategy that prioritises underserved sectors of Nigeria’s economy such as health and transportation.

The lessons of the oil rout are key to Sterling’s new strategy. The difficulties took place in the period from 2011 to 2014, when a flurry of economic reform activity created opportunities in Nigeria’s oil and gas and power sectors for local business players. Both efforts required a significant injection of capital, so local businesses turned to the banks to obtain funding for their acquisition and expansion plans. Sterling Bank, like most other banks in the country, issued loans on the basis of the prevailing oil price and Nigeria’s economic fundamentals, which were underpinned by the oil. So when the price of oil fell from rec­ord highs of more than $100 per barrel to around $30, banks were left scrambling as loans started to go bad.

Suleiman, who was chief finance officer at the time, says: “I must confess that we didn’t have enough time in oil and gas and power because there was a national need to finance those assets and we hadn’t had time to specialise.” He points out a key error: underestimating how low the price of oil could fall. The stress tests that Sterling and its counterparts carried out prior to financing projects failed to take the historical trend of oil prices over a longer period into account. Their financial models had worst-case scenarios of $75 or even $60 per barrel. This oversight contributed significantly to the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio for the industry rising to more than 15% at the middle of the last financial year. This is three times the regulatory threshold.

Study period

Sterling Bank saw its NPL ratio jump sharply initially, peaking at 12% in early 2017. It gradually declined after the bank restructured most of the problematic loans. Its NPL ratio is now 6% and has been declining each quarter. Suleiman is confident that Sterling will get the portion of its troubled loans to well below the threshold by the end of the financial year.

Sterling has since devised a new strategy to be profitable sustainably while also contributing to the development of Nigeria’s economy. The strategy is known as HEART and involves the bank developing specialist knowledge of key sectors. The sectors it has identified are health, education, agriculture, renewable energy and transport.

Suleiman says he recognises that taking time to study the sectors before making any significant loans means that Sterling will not be able to generate high levels of returns in those sectors in the short term. He argues that focusing on long-term value is in the bank’s best interests. He explains: “The five sectors we have chosen are sectors where there is a massive demand-supply gap. It means that if you do the right thing with the right partners you will create the supply that is required at a lower cost to the consumer, and therefore the sector would actually expand.”

Proven strategy

Suleiman cites two examples of how the bank made similar bets on projects that are paying off. First was its foray into Islamic or non-interest banking, which Sterling got involved in several years ago after the central bank established guidelines for banks. Sterling spent more than three years piloting the activity without profiting from it. But since then, the bank has been able to sharpen its sword and its non-interest banking business has turned profitable. It contributed 5.5% of profit before tax, or N470m ($1.5m), in 2017. Sterling is now planning to scale up its activity.