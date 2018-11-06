Posted on Tuesday, 06 November 2018 12:24

By Reuters

Cameroon's President-elect, Paul Biya, will be sworn in today (November 6) after winning 71 percent of the vote, extending his 36-year-rule.

At 85 years old, Biya is the oldest leader in sub-Saharan Africa and the victory cements his place as one of Africa's longest-serving rulers.

Most Cameroonians have known only him as president.

But looming over his victory are allegations of ballot stuffing and intimidation, while turnout was low because of a secessionist uprising in the Anglophone Northwest and Southwest regions in which hundreds, including unarmed civilians, have died over the past year.

Closest rival won 14%

Biya won 71% of the vote on a turnout of 54%, according to figures announced by the Constitutional Council.

He won strongly in nine of 10 regions, including the South and East where he took more than 90% of the vote. His closest rival, Maurice Kamto, won 14% overall.

The only current African president to have ruled longer than Biya is Equatorial Guinea's Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.