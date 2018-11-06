The Africa Report

RSSFacebookTwitter

NewsWest AfricaProfile of Cameroon's Biya as he is sworn in extending his 36-year-rule as president

Wed,07Nov2018

Posted on Tuesday, 06 November 2018 12:24

Profile of Cameroon's Biya as he is sworn in extending his 36-year-rule as president

By Reuters

Pedestrians walk past an election campaign billboard of Cameroon Incumbent President, Paul Biya, at Mokolo Market in Yaounde, Cameroon, Thursday Oct. 11, 2018. Photo: Sunday Alamba/AP/SIPACameroon's President-elect, Paul Biya, will be sworn in today (November 6) after winning 71 percent of the vote, extending his 36-year-rule.

At 85 years old, Biya is the oldest leader in sub-Saharan Africa and the victory cements his place as one of Africa's longest-serving rulers.

Most Cameroonians have known only him as president.

But looming over his victory are allegations of ballot stuffing and intimidation, while turnout was low because of a secessionist uprising in the Anglophone Northwest and Southwest regions in which hundreds, including unarmed civilians, have died over the past year.

Closest rival won 14%

Biya won 71% of the vote on a turnout of 54%, according to figures announced by the Constitutional Council.

He won strongly in nine of 10 regions, including the South and East where he took more than 90% of the vote. His closest rival, Maurice Kamto, won 14% overall.

 

The only current African president to have ruled longer than Biya is Equatorial Guinea's Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.



 

Show More Articles from This Author

Subscriptions Digital EditionSubscriptions PrintEdition

FRONTLINE

NEWS

POLITICS

HEALTH

SPORTS

BUSINESS

SOCIETY

TECHNOLOGY

COLUMNISTS

Music & Film

SOAPBOX

About us

Services

USEFUL

Newsletters

Keep up to date with the latest from our network :

subscribe2

Connect with us

RSSFacebookTwitter

Copyright © 2018 The Africa Report. All Rights Reserved. Designed by the team.