Posted on Thursday, 25 January 2018 10:58

By The Africa Report magazine staff

Think you've had your finger on the pulse of news across the African continent? Well, here is your chance to find out with The Africa Report's news quiz.

1. Donald Trump inadvertently gave birth to a new African country in a speech at the United Nations. Which one?

a) Cofefa

b) Nambia

c) Muellandia

2. Which African writer has refused to take part in ‘white’ literary festivals?

a) Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

b) Thando Mgqolozana

c) Chigozie Obioma

3. Which Nigerian former politician convicted for fraud in the UK got awarded £1 compensation for unlawful detainment?

a) Diezani Alison-Madueke

b) James Ibori

c) Hakeem Dickson

4. Whose natural hair was photoshopped on the cover of the UK magazine Grazia?

a) Lupita Nyong’o

b) Thandie Newton

c) Paul Biya

5. What household item was Grace Mugabe alleged to have used to beat a South African model who was hanging out with her sons?

a) An electrical cable

b) A telephone

c) A pillow

6. How many days did Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari spend outside of the country on medical leave in 2017?

7. Why did a Nigerian doctor sue the Big Brother Naija show in March?

8. What tropical disease did Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab joke that you would get from drinking water from the Nile, meriting a court case for “spreading provocative publicity”.

a) The lurgy

b) Schistosomiasis

c) Malaria

9. How much was luxury brand Gucci selling its rubber buckle strap sandal – mocked on Twitter as “African uncles’ shoes” – for?

a) $2

b) $240

c) $460

10. Whose controversial appointment as a WHO goodwill ambassador was revoked in 2017?

a) Yahya Jammeh

b) Ebola

c) Robert Mugabe

11. Which South African politician got negative attention for suggesting to look for the “valuable aspects of colonial heritage”?

a) Helen Zille

b) Julius Malema

c) Jacob Zuma

12. How much did Ugandan parliamentenarians receive from Yoweri Museveni’s government for their hard work in attempting to remove the age limit that would stop him from running again?

a) Three cattle

b) $8,000

c) $80

13. What African country or countries qualified for the past two World Cups but did not qualify this time around?

14. Which country became the first in the world to withdraw from the International Criminal Court?

a) Sudan

b) South Africa

c) Burundi

d) Equatorial Guinea

15. What did Gabon footballing star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang blame for the country’s failure to qualify for the World Cup?

a) Orange juice

b) Deflated balls

c) The sun

d) The referee

16. Which firm’s UK operations collapsed after pushing a PR campaign in South Africa about the “existence of economic apartheid”?

a) Bell Pottinger

b) McKinsey

c) PwC

17. How many of Equatorial Guinea vice-president Teodorín Obiang’s Koenigsegg One luxury sports cars could you buy with the fine imposed by a Paris court in 2017 for money laundering and other crimes?

This article first appeared in the December/January 2018 print edition of The Africa Report magazine