Posted on Thursday, 20 April 2017 12:56

By Robert Clarke- Paris, France

All Liberian Party (ALP)―Benoni Urey is sanguine of becoming the next President of Liberia.

Why Urey?

The Liberian presidential election is fast approaching, heralding what can be considered a test for 'peace and democracy' in Liberia. The country's political climate is beginning to alter,

with politicians engaged in early campaign activities. However appropriate these engagements are, those intending to succeed President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf are faced with an onerous

task.

Benoni W. Urey, the founder and political leader of the newly established 'All Liberian Party' (ALP) has factored himself into the political maths for the presidency. But what chance does

this farmer turned politician has? In his somewhat contrasting Marxist dialectics,

Urey says: “I want to build a middle class. In Liberia, there is no middle class. And I want to focus on that by investing in Liberian businesses, and empowering Liberians to be self-

sufficient.”

First 100 days in office

He remains one of the government's tough critics. Frowning on the government's effort to invest in small and medium Liberian businesses, he says it creates economic setbacks, and

pose paralyzing effects on Liberians. More than just a tough talker, he is on record for checking the government on issues confronting the country. During the outbreak of ebola, he

reprimanded President Johnson-Sirleaf for not responding swiftly to address the problem.

He intends to dedicate his first hundred days in office to 'healthcare'. “We have to make a radical intervention into healthcare. Because, if my people aren't in good health, how can they

work to build their country?" He added.

Ties with Charles Taylor

Urey navigated through the ranks of society from a humble background. “My mother was a classroom teacher, and my father a subsistent farmer. I learned farming from my father” he

noted. The exile of Taylor followed many difficult years for his associates.

The former Bureau of Maritime Affairs (now Bureau of Maritime Authority) boss-Urey is linked to having ties with President Taylor. "I did work for Taylor. And he is my friend. But that's

all in the past now. I want to focus on the future, and building my country" Urey averred.

What have you offered?

In his professional portfolio, he owns sundry of businesses in the country that provides employment for many Liberians.

“I have the third largest poultry producing farm in the country” he pointed out. ALP-Urey also owns lucrative shares in the South African MTN franchise, to which his Lonestar Cell MTN

Corporation is a subsidiary.

Policy proposal

"Every year the government spends million of dollars to import rice into the country. If we can grow what we eat, we cut down the cost of importing rice every year" Urey asserted.

The narrative of rice in the pages of Liberian history is a geist that haunts. It underlie as the crux of the April 14,1979 riot that led to the assassination of President Tolbert.

An underdeveloped agriculture sector would suffice as a problem, then. But even now, the agriculture sector is yet to see success on a large scale. Urey says he wants to focus

on building an agriculture industry that will enable Liberians to be independent.

Drawing attention to agri-business as his key policy interest, he expresses confidence of leaving no stone unturned. With the nation's extractive industry teetering on the edge, Urey

says it is the reason to why the agro-sector must be carefully considered for economic sustainability. He also has plans for education. “To be honest [he says], every sector of the

country needs attention”. "I intend to build an inclusive and diverse labor-force that is pivotal to forward-economic development."

Chance of winning

“I have lived with my people through it all. Through war, and ebola. I know and understand their needs” he said. The current shift in the country's political outlook comes with the

passing of the 'code of conduct' by the supreme court. With this rubric flying a red flag over several candidates rumored of having dual citizenships, this might give Urey a better chance

to face the ruling Unity Party (UP), save for the need of building political alliances.

"We are open to working with other political parties in the countries. We will encourage working in the interest of our people", says Urey.

Corruption

Corruption remains an enemy of the state, and previous governments have been plagued with institutional failures in providing a redress.

ALP–Urey says: “January 2018 will be the death date of corruption. [Mark my words]" he noted. Mr. Benoni W. Urey have sworn to begin the fight against corruption by first eradicating

nepotism. Registering that:

“no family member of mine will be given jobs in my government”.

Foreign Relations

With the changing dynamics in global politics, world leaders are beginning to (if not already) despair about their international relations with the United States. Liberia―a country with

shared U.S history is also caught in this vague lens. With U.S President Trump planning to cut aid to Africa, African leaders are keen on redefining their relationships with other countries.

But ALP-Urey knows the importance of having a good relationship with the U.S.

He says: “Liberia and the United States enjoys a long and cordial diplomatic relationship. And as President of Liberia, we hope to work together”.

Africa's economic renaissance is being spurred by China. Urey wants to work with the Chinese to help bring development and industrial markets to Liberia.

“China has always been our partner in helping to drive our developmental goals. They have been helpful to us during difficult times like the Ebola period. We have always enjoyed good

relationship with China. And we are prepared to continue our relationship, and even take it to another level”, he said.