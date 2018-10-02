The Africa Report

RSSFacebookTwitter

NewsWest AfricaSpanish tuna vessel arrested for shark fishing off Gabon

Wed,03Oct2018

Posted on Tuesday, 02 October 2018 12:53

Spanish tuna vessel arrested for shark fishing off Gabon

By Reuters
 
 
 

Great white shark off the coast of South Africa. Photo: Schalk van Zuydam/AP/SIPA The crew of a Spanish tuna fishing vessel have been arrested off the coast of Gabon for illegally catching sharks without the proper licence and stripping them of their fins, marine conservation group Sea Shepherd said on Monday (October 1).

The Senegalese-flagged vessel Vema, which has a license to fish only for tuna, was found on Sept. 22 to be carrying about two tons of sharks and shark fins, mostly of blue sharks - a species classified as "near-threatened" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. It was carrying no tuna.

U.S.-based Sea Shepherd Conservation Society said in a statement that Vema and its crew were intercepted as part of a joint operation by authorities from Gabon and São Tomé, in coordination with the society.

"It is alarming that industrial fishing vessels, many from Europe, continue to massacre sharks under the guise of tuna licenses," Sea Shepherd said.

Increased Chinese demand

Viewed as a status symbol, shark fin is typically eaten in China and some other parts of east Asia.

Fifteen percent of Atlantic shark species are now endangered.

Over 70 million sharks are killed annually, pushing over a quarter of species into extinction, according to the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF).

While there is no global ban on shark finning, international law under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) bans the trade in some species whose populations have fallen to crisis levels due to increased Chinese demand.

 


 

Show More Articles from This Author

Subscriptions Digital EditionSubscriptions PrintEdition

FRONTLINE

NEWS

POLITICS

HEALTH

SPORTS

BUSINESS

SOCIETY

TECHNOLOGY

COLUMNISTS

Music & Film

SOAPBOX

About us

Services

USEFUL

Newsletters

Keep up to date with the latest from our network :

subscribe2

Connect with us

RSSFacebookTwitter

Copyright © 2018 The Africa Report. All Rights Reserved. Designed by the team.