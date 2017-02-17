Posted on Friday, 17 February 2017 17:21

By Reuters

Armed with lamps and bags, young men in Maiduguri, northern Nigeria are hunting grasshoppers. Catching the jumpy insects takes patience and skill.

When they are in season between November and March, the best time to catch them is either at night or at dawn when it's cool outside and the insects are slow to react.

The young men will sell their catch at the nearby market.

Residents here are working to rebuild their lives after the military drove out jihadist group, Boko Haram which waged a seven-year campaign to create an Islamic state in the northeast.

Grasshoppers are a delicacy in the country and have been consumed here for decades. The bugs are prepared using various recipes and can be part of a meal or eaten as a snack.

Insects generally provide a cheaper option for protein compared to other traditional meats.

Mary Moses is popular at the market for her crunchy fried grasshopper. The mother of seven has been in the business for over 10 years and it has enabled her to educate her children.

In a good month she makes about 32 US dollars .

"I am able to fend for myself and take care of the children -- pay for their schooling. Going to school is very important and if you can't sponsor your children's education, your earnings mean nothing. I am grateful to God because some of my children graduated from the university and also the NYSC (National Youth Service Corps) because of this grasshopper business," said Mary Moses.

Rich source of fat, vitamins, fibre and minerals

Consumption of edible insects is being promoted around the world with scientists saying they can be a nutritious and environmentally friendly answer to food insecurity.

They are a rich source of fat, protein, vitamins, fibre and minerals, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Abubakar is a driver who operates through most northern states from Kano, Katsina to Maiduguri.

He buys grasshoppers here for friends whenever he is on a trip.

"Eating grasshoppers is something we learnt from our parents and we have gone on to eat them. When coming to the state people usually send me to buy the grasshoppers for about 16 dollars and above and then on my way back I deliver them. They like them so much. It's true that grasshopper meat is just like any other meat only that it comes from the ground. You may not eat it but your ancestors ate it," said Abubakar.

Globally, at least 2 billion people eat insects and more than 1,900 species have been used for food, according to the FAO.