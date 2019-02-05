



“We are going. We are going, and we are not going to stop,” intoned former first lady Simone Gbagbo when she was freed from prison based on a presidential amnesty in August. Many say that she could be the candidate of the opposition Front Populaire Ivoirien (FPI) in the next elections in 2020. A stronger FPI will complicate calculations about who will replace President Alassane Ouattara when his second term ends. Simone’s husband, former president Laurent Gbagbo, is still detained in The Hague. However, his popularity in Côte d’Ivoire is rising now that there is talk that he could be freed.



By Olivier Monnier

Photo: Issouf Sanogo/AFP