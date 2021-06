A number of successful FOBs have made effective use of credit to scale their operations, becoming the well-known brand names that today span Africa’s sub-regions, including Dangote in Nigeria, Groupe NSIA in Côte d’Ivoire, Bidco in Kenya and MeTL Group in Tanzania.

However, SMEs in Africa are 30% and 13% less likely, respectively, to obtain bank loans than large ones, meaning they represent an outsized share of the $190bn financing gap from the traditional banking sector, according to data from the International Finance Corporation. Alternative means of raising capital should, therefore, be in strong demand, but routes to private capital are not well-trodden.