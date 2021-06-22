DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema: 'We've never seen such levels of corruption'

family affair?

Nigeria: Why is President Buhari looking north to Niger?

By Jude Michael
Posted on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 17:15

Niger's President Issoufou and Nigeria's President Buhari take part in a news conference after the presentation of the communique of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of The Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) in Abuja
Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou (L) and Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari take part in a news conference after the presentation of the communique of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of The Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) in Abuja, Nigeria, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

What is it about President Muhammadu Buhari’s passion for his northern neighbour, the Republic of Niger? Is it economic and commercial logic, altruism or just family and ethnic ties?

Nigeria is committed to at least $4bn of projects in Niger. In July 2018, Nigeria and Niger Republic signed a $2bn deal to build an oil pipeline and a refinery. Now Buhari’s government wants to build a $1.9bn railway line from Kano in the northwest to Maradi in south-central Niger.

Buhari’s government says the projects will boost sub-regional integration and economic growth. A former minister, close to the President, told The Africa Report that the initiatives are part of Buhari’s idea of ‘concentric circles’ of foreign policy: that Abuja must first concentrate on its immediate neighbours, followed by those in region, the continent and finally the global scene, in that order.

