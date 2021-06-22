Nigeria: Why is President Buhari looking north to Niger?

Somalia: How GERD is steering Mogadishu into the crossfires of Egypt & Ethiopia
After meeting in the Qatari capital with foreign ministers from the 22 Arab League member states, a statement was issued on Tuesday 15 July in ... support of Egypt and Sudan regarding the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). This puts Somalia in a difficult position: it is member of the League, but it has also created a new military alliance with Ethiopia. Can Mogadishu wriggle its way out of this ‘water war’?