Down but not defeated: caught in a web of scandals that ultimately cost him the presidency in early 2018, Jacob Zuma has not had his last word yet.

Over the past 20 years, the politician, whose middle name is Gedleyihlekisa – which means ‘one who laughs while grinding his enemies’ in Zulu – has mastered the art of evading the hand of justice in South Africa.

Zuma has adopted the ‘Stalingrad legal defence’ strategy: using whatever means possible to delay proceedings and wearing down the plaintiff by appealing every ruling that is unfavourable to the defendant.