Why has Biya not (yet) kept his promise to Cameroon’s Anglophone areas?

By Franck Foute
Posted on Thursday, 24 June 2021 09:37

A Cameroonian elite Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) member walks past a burnt car while patroling in the city of Buea in the anglophone southwest region, Cameroon
A Cameroonian elite Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) member walks past a burnt car while patroling in the city of Buea in the anglophone southwest region, Cameroon October 4, 2018. Picture taken October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Announced with great fanfare at the end of 2019, the presidential plan for the reconstruction of areas affected by the Anglophone crisis is stalling. The government blames the coronavirus pandemic but it is far from being the only cause...

Never before has Cameroon, once renowned for its stability, experienced such destructive conflict.

In the five years of armed battle in the Anglophone regions of the north-west and south-west, the damage to infrastructure and buildings is extensive.

In 2019, the government reported that at least:

  • 350 schools,
  • 115 health centres,
  • 40 bridges,
  • 400 water points,
  • 500 kilometres of low-voltage power lines,
  • 45 markets,
  • nearly 12,000 houses
  • and 100,000 hectares of plantations had to be rebuilt.
