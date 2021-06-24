Why has Biya not (yet) kept his promise to Cameroon’s Anglophone areas?

Never before has Cameroon, once renowned for its stability, experienced such destructive conflict.
In the five years of armed battle in the Anglophone regions of the north-west and south-west, the damage to infrastructure and buildings is extensive.
In 2019, the government reported that at least:
- 350 schools,
- 115 health centres,
- 40 bridges,
- 400 water points,
- 500 kilometres of low-voltage power lines,
- 45 markets,
- nearly 12,000 houses
- and 100,000 hectares of plantations had to be rebuilt.