Uganda received plaudits from many health experts for its efficient management of the first coronavirus wave. However, the country has been hit by a deadly second wave, prompting Museveni to declare a total lockdown of 42 days. No one is allowed to move except essential workers and those attending to emergencies.

In an article published by the American Journal of Public Health in 2020, Ahmed Sarki, Alex Ezeh and Saverio Stranges applauded Uganda as a “model for pandemic management in Africa”.