The business, launched at the start of June, aims to become fully operational within a year, Investec’s new head of institutional trade finance George Wilson tells The Africa Report from Johannesburg. He argues that trade finance accounts for up to 30% of African GDP growth.

Investec will be targeting companies, their banks and development agencies. The scale of Africa’s trade-financing needs means that Investec will not need to directly compete with incumbents such as Standard Bank and Mauritius Commercial Bank, Wilson says. “Africa needs more trade-finance capacity, not less. There’s more than enough unmet capacity.”