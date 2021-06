The late business mogul Chris Kirubi had bought additional 5.8m shares in the diversified investment firm Centum, four months before he died. This was in a quest to expand his stake in the Nairobi bourse listed firm to 50%.

The octogenarian, who succumbed to cancer on 14 June, believed in wealth accumulation and associated himself with success, nothing less. A few hours to his last breath, he had even tweeted about success.