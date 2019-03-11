Meet Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the new governor of Lagos State

ANC lists show South Africa’s Ramaphosa hamstrung by a divided party
President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' was given a decisive blow when the ANC released the names of their list of potential members for parliament.
By Eromo Egbejule, in Lagos
Posted on Monday, 11 March 2019 16:00
Lagos State, if it were an actual state, would be Africa’s seventh largest economy. It has been run for two decades by the same political machine, controlled by former governor Bola Tinubu.
The weekend’s gubernatorial elections did not deviate from this pattern.
Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the third governor to emerge from the Tinubu establishment, was elected with 739,445 votes, trouncing Jimi Agbaje of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 206,141 votes.
It’s been a long road for the governor-elect, who had never run for political office before. The 53-year-old’s selection as candidate for the APC was a melodramatic climax to an episode in which the incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, was embarrassed, isolated and eventually dropped for allegedly not performing well enough to deserve a second term.
The party machinery aligned with Sanwo-Olu and his campaign team went into overdrive.
Sanwo-Olu is a technocrat, in the tradition of Lagos State governors, and party stalwarts say he is better placed to implement the APC’s blueprint for a greater Lagos than Ambode, who was a career civil servant.
That private-sector experience could be crucial in attracting partnerships to resolve the megacity’s deep problems.
Closed book accounts: Sanwo-Olu will also bear the burden of endless questions from civil society about the notoriously opaque records of the supposedly progressive state. And about one contract in particular: the suspicious multimillion-dollar waste-collection contract handed out by his predecessor to Visionscape, which, earlier this month, defaulted on debt repayments towards a N27bn bond guaranteed by Lagos State.
Bottom-line: the briefest of honeymoons is likely for the incoming governor.
