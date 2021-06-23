Africa in July: Somalia elections, Ethio Telecom sale, and more

In July this year, Africa hopes to see Somalia finally hold their elections, Ethiopia selling a large stake of the state-owned telecommunications company, and much more.

Politics

Postponed polls: Somalia elections

Somalia’s political stalemate is set to end by July, but those plans – like others before them – could be thrown off course by insecurity and political wrangling. At the end of May, prime minister Hussein Roble and the leaders of five regional states agreed to aim for parliamentary elections to be held within 60 days.