third quarter

Africa in July: Somalia elections, Ethio Telecom sale, and more

By The Africa Report
Posted on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 17:25

Mozambique
Mozambican military police prepare to patrol northern Mozambique in 2013 (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Half the year is done, and nothing is slowing down on the continent. We have more elections, business deals, appointments, and new books this quarter.

In July this year, Africa hopes to see Somalia finally hold their elections, Ethiopia selling a large stake of the state-owned telecommunications company, and much more.

Politics

Postponed polls: Somalia elections

Somalia’s political stalemate is set to end by July, but those plans – like others before them – could be thrown off course by insecurity and political wrangling. At the end of May, prime minister Hussein Roble and the leaders of five regional states agreed to aim for parliamentary elections to be held within 60 days.

