Libya – Aref Ali Nayed: “The new government has disappointed Libyans’ expectations”

By Sarah Vernhes
Posted on Monday, 28 June 2021 08:49

Ali Aref Nayed / Rights reserved

With Libya's presidential election scheduled for December, diplomat Aref Ali Nayed kicks off his campaign even as the government of national unity shows signs of wanting to cling to power. He speaks here of his hopes and his vision of the country’s crisis exit plan.

Aref Ali Nayed is close to Marshal Khalifa Haftar and has been aspiring to become the Libyan head of state for several years. The president of the Ihya Libya (Reviving Libya) movement first ran for office in 2017, before reaffirming his ambition following the Paris agreement in 2018. As the country struggles with reunification, Ihya Libya is running a campaign marked by its opposition to the Muslim Brotherhood.

