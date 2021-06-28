Libya – Aref Ali Nayed: “The new government has disappointed Libyans’ expectations”

Aref Ali Nayed is close to Marshal Khalifa Haftar and has been aspiring to become the Libyan head of state for several years. The president of the Ihya Libya (Reviving Libya) movement first ran for office in 2017, before reaffirming his ambition following the Paris agreement in 2018. As the country struggles with reunification, Ihya Libya is running a campaign marked by its opposition to the Muslim Brotherhood.