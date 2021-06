When Afro was founded in 2018, the 30-odd members of the Afro Foundation were bent on creating it to be the leading cryptocurrency in Africa.

Based out of their Geneva headquarters and Paris, the team of artists (Mansour Ciss Kanakassy), experts (Karim Zine-Eddine, Thameur Hemdane) and lawyers (Fabien Lawson, Fortuné Ahoulouma) set out to develop a cryptocurrency that would reduce transaction costs in every corner of the African continent.