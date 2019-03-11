A year after Kenyan truce, Odinga wants equal billing with Ruto

ANC lists show South Africa’s Ramaphosa hamstrung by a divided party
President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' was given a decisive blow when the ANC released the names of their list of potential members for parliament.
By Morris Kiruga, in Nairobi
Posted on Monday, 11 March 2019 18:49, updated on Tuesday, 12 March 2019 11:29
A year after a surprise ceasefire between political rivals President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga cooled political temperatures in Kenya, the East African nation looks set to hold a referendum to change its governance.
Back then, the truce calmed fears of a prolonged political stalemate that would further damage the economy and cause schisms between Kenya’s divided communities. Kenyatta and Odinga also appointed a ‘Building Bridges’ team to handle nine national issues including ethnic antagonism, lack of a national ethos, corruption and divisive elections.
But, but but: While the ceasefire meant peace for the two leaders, it has threatened an implosion within the ruling party.
The Aftermath: Odinga wants a referendum to restructure politics. He is pushing for a parliamentary system with a prime minister and two deputy prime ministers.
Under the 2010 constitution there are two ways to trigger a referendum: through a popular initiative and through parliament. A popular initiative requires a million signatures, while the parliamentary route would give an advantage to the ruling party as it holds 193 parliamentary seats to the opposition’s 127.
Bottom line: Given tension between Ruto and Kenyatta, don’t be surprised to see a referendum that helps Odinga over his 2022 rival.
