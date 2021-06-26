Libya: Did Haftar really seize an Algerian border post?

The Berlin conference on Libya has taken place and the country is now preparing for its 24 December presidential election.

Meanwhile, Marshal Khalifa Haftar – commander-in-chief of the Libyan National Army (LNA), a coalition of militias that control the eastern and part of the southern areas of Libya – used this occasion to provoke Algeria, sending a message to international actors involved in trying to find a resolution to the crisis.

Hasty announcement

On 19 June, the pro-Haftar Libyan television channel Libya Al Hadath dropped a bomb by announcing that the border post at Issine, the southern crossing point between Libya and Algeria, had been captured.