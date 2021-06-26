DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema: 'We've never seen such levels of corruption'

Fake news?

Libya: Did Haftar really seize an Algerian border post?

By Akram Kharief
Posted on Saturday, 26 June 2021 09:31

Tripoli government forces clash with forces led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, south of Tripoli, Libya, in May 2019. Hazem Ahmed/AP/SIPA

On 19 June, a pro-Haftar Libyan channel announced that an Algerian border post had been captured. On the ground, however, nothing of the sort has been observed. However, the Tuareg brigades that set up a buffer zone along the border still have a strong hold on the area and nearby localities.

The Berlin conference on Libya has taken place and the country is now preparing for its 24 December presidential election.

Meanwhile, Marshal Khalifa Haftar – commander-in-chief of the Libyan National Army (LNA), a coalition of militias that control the eastern and part of the southern areas of Libya – used this occasion to provoke Algeria, sending a message to international actors involved in trying to find a resolution to the crisis.

Hasty announcement

On 19 June, the pro-Haftar Libyan television channel Libya Al Hadath dropped a bomb by announcing that the border post at Issine, the southern crossing point between Libya and Algeria, had been captured.

