ministerial overhaul

Côte d’Ivoire: President Alassane Ouattara shakes up his government

By Vincent Duhem
Posted on Friday, 25 June 2021 13:20

Côte d’Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouattara with his prime minister Patrick Achi and defence minister Tene Birahima Ouattara at the presidential palace in Abidjan on 17 April 2021. Luc Gnago/REUTERS

Shaken by the loss of his two prime ministers, Côte d’Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouattara has decided to introduce some changes. For instance, his brother, the defence minister, and his chief of staff will play a more important role than ever.

There are times when a person would rather not change their ways. However, Côte d’Ivoire’s 79-year-old President Alassane Ouattara (ADO) was forced to change after experiencing the sudden loss of Amadou Gon Coulibaly (AGC) in July 2020 and then Hamed Bakayoko in March 2021. The deaths of Coulibaly and Bakayoko – two pillars of his system who tragically died within one year of each other – have delivered a blow with serious consequences.

