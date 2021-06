10 weeks after President Buhari returned from London where he had gone to receive medical attention, the presidency announced on Thursday that he is returning to the UK for “a scheduled medical follow-up”.

As usual, Buhari’s aides did not disclose what the medical follow-up is for, only adding that he will be in the UK until the second week of July, for what is his sixth medical trip since he was elected in 2015 to lead the country of over 200 million people.