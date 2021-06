African health start-ups are vying for ideas that will allow people and practitioners to be better informed and exchange information while simplifying the patient’s experience: from making appointments to paying for telemedicine consultations and delivering medicine.

Underinvestment

Although 180 start-ups were active in 2020, according to data from Attali & Associates, only 13% of the sector’s innovations were conceived in Africa. African health start-ups raised $141m last year through 52 deals, according to French investor Partech.