A regional meeting of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) brought a small breakthrough — SADC will be sending troops to northern Mozambique.

The SADC Executive Secretary Stergomena Tax announced a “Standby Force in support of Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism in Cabo Delgado”.

Mozambique’s own special forces have also had some success in recent weeks.

But the fundamentals have not changed; Mozambique is a vast country, with a drug transit trade that has rotted away local political structures.

Dino Mahtani Deputy Director, of the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group unpacks what is at stake in this episode of Talking Africa, the podcast from The Africa Report.

