Senegal builds national data centre in partnership with Huwaei

Eric Olander
By Eric Olander

Friday, 25 June 2021

President Macky Sall
Senegal's President Macky Sall arrives at the Grand Palais Ephemere for the Financing of African Economies Summit, in Paris, Tuesday 18 May 2021. (Ian Langsdon, Pool via AP)

US and French media were surprisingly quiet about yesterday’s inauguration of a new national data centre that was built with Chinese financing and equipped by Huawei.

The new facility, located in Diamniadio outside of the capital Dakar, marks an important milestone in Africa. This is the first time that a country is fully replicating the Chinese data governance model that requires all servers to be located within a country’s borders, providing the state with full access to the information.

