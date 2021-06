The planned ‘PayLite’ app, built with help from developers in Belarus, will have a turnaround time of seconds, George says in Lagos. It will be a “disruptive solution which is different from traditional money-transfer platforms,” he says.

Nigeria’s central bank in 2020 halted diaspora transfers in naira as it seeks to encourage dollar remittances and stabilise the domestic currency. In March, Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele announced the introduction of an incentive of five naira for every $1 of remittance.