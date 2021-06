Saba Alemu, 38, waited in line for hours to cast her vote on 21 June. Her favourite candidate – one-time journalist and activist Eskender Nega – was placed on the ballot weeks before the vote as a mayoral candidate in Addis Ababa.

Last year, he had been imprisoned alongside the firebrand Jawar Mohammed Jawar and others; he was not fully able to participate in the election, pushing his candidacy to a fringe status.