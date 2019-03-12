Naspers spin-off of MultiChoice won’t lead to narrowing of discount

Standard Bank to speed up forex payments with blockchain
South Africa's Standard Bank says it has found a blockchain solution to streamlining foreign exchange payments.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 12 March 2019 11:27
The conglomerate has its own issues, that will require more than the odd spin-off to fix
Why does South African technology conglomerate Naspers exist? So that value investors can find a way to buy China’s Tencent, of course.
So, investors in Naspers get Tencent at a discount, and everything else that the South African company owns for free. That adds up to an overall discount of around 40% to the Naspers share price.
Aside Tencent, Naspers’ holdings include online classifieds marketplaces in more than 40 countries:
Now Naspers is starting to divest businesses, which in theory should make it more attractive.
Ramy Taraboulsi, chief executive of Veritable Soft Innovations in Toronto, argued that investors can profit by buying Naspers while shorting Tencent in the expectation that the price discrepancy will eventually be reduced.
So what’s not to like? The answer is plenty.
Markets can overshoot, but the Naspers discount is persistent: “If the market leaves it there, it’s there for a reason”, says Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, managing director at DaMina Advisors in Toronto,
The sheer size of Naspers in relation to the JSE is one problem. Institutional investors in South Africa face the need to avoid weighting their portfolios too heavily toward a single stock.
Worse, Naspers has a dual-class share structure that ensures effective insider control.
Shareholder concerns over, for example, dividends are unlikely to get much of a hearing in that context.
The main reasons for the discount are a “lack of clarity regarding the non-Tencent part of the portfolio, lack of clarity with regards to capital allocation, management incentives and general communication”, says Carlos von Hardenberg, a founding partner at Mobius Capital Partners.
Spio-Garbrah agrees the discount seems “a bit large.” Investing in South Africa, he notes, carries a range of political risks centred on land reform, mining strikes and the country’s credit rating.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has not achieved any major structural changes, Spio-Garbrah says. “He talks a good game but is running out of time to deliver.” He expects a drip-feed of bad news to come from South Africa. “I can’t see where the good news will come from.”
What would Ben Graham, the father of value investing, have said? He would have loved the idea of assets for free. But when he wrote in the 1930s, he was also clear that foreign (non-American) stocks should be left to someone else.
Bottom line: Naspers has a lot more to convince investors that it’s serious about lowering the discount – and the control structure means that management has little obvious reason to do so.
