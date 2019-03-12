High-stakes Rivers State vote ends in violence

ANC lists show South Africa’s Ramaphosa hamstrung by a divided party
By Eromo Egbejule, in Lagos
Posted on Tuesday, 12 March 2019 14:06
At least seven people were killed in oil-rich Rivers state during the weekend of gubernatorial elections.
Since 2011, Rivers State has been the most dangerous place in Nigeria to conduct elections.
The 9 March poll was a frontal conflict between incumbent governor Nyesom Wike of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and his former friend turned foe, Rotimi Amaechi, who is Wike’s successor and federal minister of transport in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
A Supreme Court ruling bars the APC from fielding candidates in Rivers.
Rivers means cash for politics: The desperation over who wins Rivers stems from the fact that the oil-producing states usually have a higher capacity to spend from their purse for political financing.
As it stands, most of the other oil-producing states are under PDP control, except for Ondo and Edo.
Soldiers took over the streets in Rivers and there were acts of vote buying, ballot-box snatching and voter intimidation there and in other states including Imo, Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Benue, according to eye-witness accounts.
Even the usually tame international observers were in agreement about the shoddiness of the elections.
The Nigerian army, meanwhile, has lambasted the UK, saying its comments are untrue and baseless.
The score so far: Twenty governors have been announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), while five polls have been declared inconclusive, with supplementary elections to be held in specific areas.
