Israel: ‘The Jewish population is winning the demographic war’

Israel’s new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, reportedly once said: “I’ve killed lots of Arabs in my life, and there’s no problem with that.” The supporter of Greater Israel and leader of a broad, diverse coalition is notorious for his anti-Arab stances.

Despite the role of Arab politician Mansour Abbas, who was recently appointed deputy minister of Arab affairs, in the coalition that ousted Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister, institutional discrimination continues to impact Palestinian citizens of Israel.