Israel: ‘The Jewish population is winning the demographic war’

‘You can debate an ideology, not a religion,’ says Chadian film director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun
This is a major comeback for Chadian director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, who for several years has been missing from the African film scene, of which ... he is one of the two great figures alongside Abderrahman Sissako. Already a regular figure on Cannes' Croisette road, Chad’s former culture minister is again in the competition - a third time – for the Palme d'Or with his new film 'Lingui, Les Liens Sacrés'.