Israel: ‘The Jewish population is winning the demographic war’

By Sofiane Orus-Boudjema
Posted on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 11:06

Masked Palestinians wearing the Palestinian flag during clashes with Israeli security forces stand n front of the Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, June 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Numbering 158,000 in 1949, today, close to two million Palestinian citizens live in Israel. Palestinian leaders long hoped that such population growth would shift the balance of power in their favour, but the reality is much more nuanced, as demographer Youssef Courbage explains.

Israel’s new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, reportedly once said: “I’ve killed lots of Arabs in my life, and there’s no problem with that.” The supporter of Greater Israel and leader of a broad, diverse coalition is notorious for his anti-Arab stances.

Despite the role of Arab politician Mansour Abbas, who was recently appointed deputy minister of Arab affairs, in the coalition that ousted Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister, institutional discrimination continues to impact Palestinian citizens of Israel.

