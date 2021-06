On 5 June, during a meeting at the government’s headquarters, President Félix Tshisekedi gave senators of his coalition – the Union Sacrée – clear instructions: to ensure that they do “not obstruct justice”.

With just a few days left until the close of the parliamentary session, which began in March, the senators were asked to decide whether or not to strip one of their colleagues of immunity. And not just any colleague, but former prime minister Augustin Matata Ponyo, who served in the post from 2012 to 2016.