The sale is likely to happen in the “short to medium term,” MTN Nigeria CEO Karl Toriola said this month. Parent company MTN Group, Africa’s largest wireless carrier, has a 78.8% stake in MTN Nigeria.

Toriola is aiming for two million retail investors, which would make the company the most widely-held stock on Nigeria’s stock exchange.

MTN Nigeria plans to invest $1.5bn in the next three years to expand broadband access across Nigeria, in line with the government’s national broadband plan.