Hereafter planning

Nigeria: With TB Joshua’s successor unclear, Synagogue Church remains on standby

By Jude Michael
Posted on Monday, 28 June 2021 13:17

Nigeria Preacher TB Joshua mourned
Members of Synagogue Church Of All Nations, mourn following the dead of the founder T.B. Joshua, outside the church in Lagos, Nigeria Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP photo)

It has been three weeks since Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) announced the death of Temitope Balogun Joshua, its founder commonly referred to as TB Joshua. All the church’s activities have been suspended since then -- and this is not just because of his burial plans.

The death of Joshua, one of Africa’s most influential preachers, is already taking a toll on the church as SCOAN strategises to find his successor.

The Africa Report visited the headquarters of SCOAN in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, on Thursday June 24 and found that the 57-year-old left to the world beyond with some of what the church is popular for – at least for now.

Doors shut to worshippers and visitors

All the main doors remained closed to worshippers who continued to troop in from across Nigeria and beyond. They were used to daily church programmes and Joshua’s regular lectures but all of that has changed now as everything, apart from the condolence register, is closed.

