What will Kabila do next?

By Christophe Boisbouvier
Posted on Wednesday, 13 March 2019 11:56
Congolese president Félix Tshisekedi has already sent out signals to his predecessor Joseph Kabila that he’s nobody’s patsy.
The former oppositionist was inaugurated on 24 January and quickly curried favour with both the military and the people:
On 5 February the DRC’s new president declared: “I’ve sent a reassuring message to Joseph Kabila and his friends. We are going to govern the country together by agreeing on a defined programme.”
It wasn’t want Kabila bargained for when he supported the lesser of two evils after his daupin, Emmanuel Ramazoni didn’t get the votes.
Kabila started his counter-offensive in mid-February, tasking Néhemie Mwilanya Wilondja, his former chief of staff, with coordinating the manoeuvre.
The Kangakati operation was a success. It has produced a clear parliamentary majority, whose spokesman, André-Alain Atundu, told Jeune Afrique: “President Tshisekedi doesn’t need an informer. The majority is clear, and the future prime minister will be from the FCC. It’s constitutional.”
Control of the mines – and the money. There’s a rumour the position will go to Albert Yuma, despite a controversial performance as the head of Gécamines. This suggests the Kabila camp will try to keep control of the mining sector – the country’s most lucrative. “But wait!” says the UDPS cadre. “With the new regime a minister won’t be able to sign a mining contract in secret in his office. Decisions of state will be taken in the Conseil des Ministres, after deliberation.”
There are two players in the game. Without openly saying it, the Kabila camp fears that in a year, when the Constitution allows it, Tshisekedi will dissolve the Assemblée National to put an end to the FCC’s dominance in the chamber. “If Kabila wants to make the law, Tshisekedi will have the weapon of dissolution. And Kabila knows it!” says the UDPS cadre. Until then, both men are looking for a modus vivendi.
Kabila’s real power will be measured through the fate of his friends and enemies:
There are three options for Kabila going forward:
Bottom line: “Kabila will no longer be visible but he will remain in power,” says the former prime minister Samy Badibanga.
This article first appeared in Jeune Afrique
