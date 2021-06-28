DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema: 'We've never seen such levels of corruption'

Nigeria/France: Mike Adenuga – ‘This is a strategic relationship’

In depth
This article is part of the dossier: Nigeria/France: Le Nouveau Chapitre

By Nicholas Norbrook, in Lagos
Posted on Monday, 28 June 2021 14:32

Mike Adenuga
Mike Adenuga (rights reserved)

The founder of Glo and Conoil Mike Adenuga credits several of his successes in business to partnerships with French firms

Telecoms and energy businessman Mike Adenuga says he has leant on French technology partners to build his fortune. “Our relationship with French business has been a long and extremely beneficial one,” he says.

It started in the early 1990s, after Adenuga’s Consolidated Oil struck commercial quantities of crude in Ondo State.

