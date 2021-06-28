Nigeria/France: Tony Elumelu – “The Central Bank has a mandate”

Elumelu’s integrated energy play is taking shape: his January 2021 acquisition of OML 17 has been hooked up to his 966MW Afam power plant in Rivers State, acquired in November 2020.

“The next thing is for my gas cooker at home to be connected to OML 17,” Elumelu says. The addition of Afam brings generation capacity for Heirs Holdings up to 1,936MW, including the Ughelli power plant in Delta State.