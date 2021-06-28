Nigeria/France: Aliko Dangote wants to “make Africa self-sufficient”

Visitors to Dangote’s refinery often struggle with the scale, whether craning heads up to the 112-metre crude column or driving along the 125km of internal roads within the site on the Lekki peninsula, some 80km east of Lagos. “I call it an industrial city,” says Giuseppe Surace, the chief operations officer at the Dangote Oil Refinery. “It is 19 interconnected projects.”

Some 40,000 workers are active daily on site, with 30,000 living within the perimeter fence.