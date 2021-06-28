Abdul Samad Rabiu – “We have de-risked the Nigeria/France relationship”

After the announcement in October 2020 that BUA Group had signed up French company Axens to deliver the technological heart of a new 200 barrel-per-day oil refinery, attention turns to the next phases of the project. The site location, in the southern coastal state of Akwa Ibom, has been picked for “its proximity to feedstock, and the deepwater draft of 14-16m”, says BUA’s founder and CEO Abdul Samad Rabiu.