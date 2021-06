In a speech on Youth Day on 16 June, which commemorates the 1976 uprisings of black school pupils against apartheid, President Cyril Ramaphosa said getting young people to work was his single biggest concern. “Young people are the force that drives a country and grows its economy,” he said.

Employment statistics released this month have shown that more young people than ever are out of work in South Africa.

Under the expanded definition of unemployment, 74.7% of school-leavers under the age of 24 are either looking for a job or have given up looking for a job, Statistics South Africa’s data has shown.