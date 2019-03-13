African airlines ground Max 8s after Ethiopian plane crash

Standard Bank to speed up forex payments with blockchain
South Africa's Standard Bank says it has found a blockchain solution to streamlining foreign exchange payments.
By Morris Kiruga, in Nairobi
Posted on Wednesday, 13 March 2019 17:50
Three African airlines have grounded their Boeing 737 Max 8s following the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on Sunday, while others are reconsidering their plans to buy the aircraft.
The plane crash has raised questions about the Boeing 737 Max 8’s safety record, as it comes just five months after an Indonesian Lion Air jet plunged into the ocean.
Ethiopian Airlines has been on a rapid expansion plan, which saw it revise its fleet target from 120 to 150 airplanes by 2025.
Bottom Line: The 35 Boeing 737 Max 8s ordered by Ethiopian Airlines is the largest Boeing order by an African airline and forms a large part of the carrier’s plans to further expand its long- and medium-range passenger service. As crash investigators work to find out what brought down the plane Ethiopian might have to put some of its expansion plans on hold.
African banks are competing to be the first to offer their customers fully digital banking services. In the race to get there, however, they need to understand that copy-and-paste solutions will not work and service complaints can be amplified.
